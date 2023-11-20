UPDATE: Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 42-Year-Old Lexington Park Man

UPDATE @ 3:00 p.m.: At approximately 8:59 a.m. Monday November 20, 2023, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a head on motor vehicle collision in the area of Three Notch Road and Expedition Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed the operator of a Honda Accord, was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road in the area of Expedition Drive when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The operator of the Honda was found unresponsive and life saving measures were initiated.

The operator of the Honda, was identified as Brian Alan Hicks, 42, of Lexington Park, he was pronounced deceased on scene.

The operator of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was identified as Sharon Lynn Harp, 56, of Scotland, she was flown to a nearby trauma hospital for precautionary reasons.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation.

At this time operator error appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not provided a statement is asked to contact Cpl. Rachael

Roszell at 301-475-4200 ext.8108 or [email protected].



