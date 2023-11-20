St. Mary’s County Operations for Thanksgiving Holiday

All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 22, 2023; Thursday, November 23, 2023; and Friday, November 24, 2023, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

This three-day closure also includes:

The Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler & Northern); with no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), including ADA and SSTAP

The following operations will be open on November 22 (closed November 23 & 24):

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (closing early 11/22/23 at 5 p.m.)

The following operations will be open on November 22 & 24 (closed November 23):

All Recreation & Parks programs and facilities (please note that programs held in/at public school locations are cancelled, due to holiday school closures)

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and Old Jail Museum

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resource Center

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be closed on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 and Thursday, November 23, 2023 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The agency will also be closed on Friday, November 24, 2023 in recognition of American Indian Heritage Day.

This includes the main office in Leonardtown and all satellite offices. Normal operations will resume Monday, November 27, 2023.