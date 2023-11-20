Calvert County Government Announces Thanksgiving 2023 Holiday Schedule

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announce county offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 through Friday, Nov. 24, in observance of Thanksgiving.

In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Thursday, Nov. 23. Normal operating hours resume Friday, Nov. 24.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 24.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open with normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and closed on Thursday, Nov. 23. Normal operating hours resume Friday, Nov. 24.

Calvert County senior centers will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 24, and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. Meal delivery is set to resume on Monday, Nov. 27.

All community centers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24. On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the Harriet E. Brown and Southern Community Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Mt. Hope Community Center will be open from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The Northeast Community Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

There will be no county bus service Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 24. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 25.

Calvert Library locations will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 24. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at Calvertlibrary.info/using-the-library/activity/read/.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 24. Animal Control Officers will be available for emergencies at 410-535-3491.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23. The museum will reopen Friday, Nov. 24.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal hours Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23. The center will reopen Friday, Nov. 24.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk District Park, Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park, Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park will be open with normal fall hours Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 24.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Friday, Nov. 24 with normal operating hours. The golf course will close at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Flag Ponds Nature Park will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Thursday, Nov. 23. The park will be open with regular hours on Friday, Nov 24.

Kings Landing Park will be open Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Friday, Nov. 24, with normal operating hours. The park will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23.

Fall hours started in September for Flag Ponds Nature Park and the park is closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Sanctuary nature center remains closed due to fire damage; however the trails are open. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

Breezy Point Beach closed for the season on Oct. 31 and will reopen for the season in May 2024.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will be open with normal operating hours on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and is closed on Thursday, Nov. 23. On Friday, Nov. 24, the center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at 4 p.m. the re-opening of the Garden of Lights begins. For more information visit www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/holiday-hours.