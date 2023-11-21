Detectives Arrest Three Suspects for Double Shooting and Murder During Robbery Attempt

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives identified and arrested three suspects in connection with a recent murder in Camp Springs. The suspects are 29-year-old Chanel Slaughter, 34-year-old Deandre Wilson, and 36-year-old Joseph Lewis.

All three suspects are from Suitland. They’re charged with murdering 24-year-old Anthony Day Roberts of Camp Springs.

On November 8, 2023, at approximately 9:40 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of Auth Road.

Officers located Day Roberts in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second adult male also suffered a gunshot wound. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects shot both victims during an attempted robbery. The suspects and victims were not known to each other.

Slaughter, Wilson and Lewis are each charged with first and second degree murder, attempted murder and related charges. They are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0066649.

