Take a bow! Charles County Middle School Students Compete in Archery Tournament

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted the 2023 Middle School Archery Tournament on Nov. 17 at Milton M. Somers Middle School.

Archers from seven CCPS middle schools, divided by grade level into boy and girl teams, competed. The top boy and girl archer by grade were recognized, as well as teams overall.

Top archers

Nylah Donalson, sixth grade, Matthew Henson Middle School, 156 points.

Owen Holcomb, sixth grade, Piccowaxen Middle School, 158 points.

Finley Poff, seventh grade, Piccowaxen, 118 points.

Karsten Charlie Villanueva, seventh grade, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, 165 points.

Rowan Leonard, eighth grade, Piccowaxen, 135 points.

Jordan Strader, eighth grade, Davis, 120 points.

Team winners also are chosen at each grade level. The following teams earned first, second or third place:

Sixth-grade girls

Piccowaxen, first place, 222 points.

Henson, second place, 206 points.

Davis, third place, 160 points.

Sixth-grade boys

Piccowaxen, first place, 308 points.

Henson, second place, 251 points.

Davis, third place, 222 points.

Seventh-grade girls

Piccowaxen, first place, 193 points.

Somers, second grade, 145 points.

Henson, third place, 138 points.

Seventh-grade boys

Davis, first place, 307 points.

Piccowaxen, second place, 265 points.

Henson, third place, 169 points.

Eighth-grade girls

Picco, first place, 260 points.

Henson, second place, 220 points.

Davis, third place, 187 points.

Eighth-grade boys

Davis, first place, 203 points.

Piccowaxen, second place, 170 points.

Mattawoman Middle School, third place, 138 points.

Overall team totals

Piccowaxen, 1,418 points.

Davis, 1,208 points.

Henson, 1,109 points.

Somers, 587 points.

Mattawoman, 353 points.

John Hanson Middle School, 251 points.

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, 112 points.