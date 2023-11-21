Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office Offers Free Uber Rides on Thanksgiving Eve as Part of Annual “Drive Sober” Initiative

The State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County (SAO) is back for its third year of its “Drive Sober” initiative, which aims to bring awareness to the grave dangers of driving impaired, as well as help the public take preventative measures. The “Drive Sober” initiative will run during the holiday season – November 20, 2023, through January 1, 2024 – which is one of the deadliest times on the roadways due to drunk driving.

In prior years, the SAO distributed Uber gift cards to the community. This year, the SAO remains committed to offering the community safe rides home through rideshare; however, the SAO is making it easier for community members to participate. On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 (Thanksgiving Eve) from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday, November 23, 2023, drivers 21+ years of age can download the Uber app and use the SAO’s code for up to $15 off a ride in Charles County to prevent impaired driving. The code will be released on our official Drive Sober webpage (www.ccsao.us/DriveSober) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Limited quantities are available.

The SAO will continue to distribute rideshare gift cards throughout the duration of the initiative and has partnered with Colonial Liquors of La Plata, Maryland to be a pickup location for Uber gift cards, while supplies last. Exclusions will apply.

In addition to the free Uber rides, the SAO will distribute nonalcoholic drink vouchers to designated drivers and over 300 keychain breathalyzers.

The SAO will also redisplay two powerful billboards to remind motorists of the grave dangers of driving impaired. The first billboard features victim Ethan Ruefly, a 3-month-old infant killed by a drunk driver in Charles County. The second billboard features Taylor Halbleib (21 years old), Autumn Jenkins (20 years old), and Destanee Lyles (18 years old) – all victims of impaired drivers. Their stories can be viewed on the SAO website, www.ccsao.us/DriveSober.

Citizens of Charles County will be able to pick up preventative measures including keychain breathalyzers on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the “Shop La Plata” event in the Town of La Plata for Small Business Saturday.

Further information on the effects of impaired driving and the “Drive Sober” initiative can be found on the SAO’s website, www.ccsao.us/DriveSober.