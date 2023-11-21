Police in Charles County Investigating Reports of Unconscious Driver Recover Drugs and Make Arrest

On November 19, 2023, at 5:28 a.m., patrol officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Crain Highway and Mattawoman Beantown Road for the report of a car stopped in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they observed the driver was unresponsive, the car was in drive and the driver’s foot was on the brake.

Officer Karopchinsky placed his vehicle in front of the car in case the driver became responsive. Further, officers observed a quantity of cannabis and cocaine in plain view. The driver became responsive but refused to exit his car, and the driver was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Jorton Alexis, 31, of Takoma Park, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs. He was also issued several traffic citations. Alexis was released from the Charles County Detention Center by a district court commissioner.

Officer Karopchinsky is investigating.