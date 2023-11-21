COPS Officers in Charles County Recover Drugs and Handgun During Traffic Stop in Indian Head

On November 14, 2023, at 1:40 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the COPS Unit were conducting traffic operations in the area of Glymont Road at Circle Avenue in Indian Head when they stopped a car for speeding.

Officers observed drugs inside the vehicle and further investigation revealed the driver, Robert Alexander Aguilar, 18, of Bryans Road, had a loaded firearm magazine in his pocket. A polymer gun with no serial number was recovered from inside the car.

Aguilar was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm in a vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, and other related charges, where he is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Cpl. Walls is investigating.