16-Year-Old Arrested After Pointing Loaded Firearm at Vehicle

On November 16, 2023, at 5:54 p.m., officers responded to the area of Post Office Road and Macclesfield Court in Waldorf for the report of a teenager who pointed a firearm toward occupants of a car.

A preliminary investigation showed the victims were turning onto Macclesfield Court when the suspect walked in front of their vehicle. The victims honked the car horn to alert the teen at which point the teen pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victims.

Responding officers observed the suspect in the area and were able to safely take him into custody.

A loaded firearm, with no serial number, was recovered from the suspect’s waistband.

The suspect, age 16, was charged as an adult with first-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on a person, and other related charges.

Cpl. Saunders and Officer Heishman are investigating.