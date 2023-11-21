Police Investigating Two Children Struck and Killed While Walking to School in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit (CARU) is investigating a fatal collision outside of Riverdale Elementary School in Riverdale Park on Monday. Two students were struck as they walked to school and died of their injuries.

The victims are 10-year-old Shalom Mbah of Riverdale and five-year-old Sky Sosa of Riverdale. An adult male who was walking with the victims was also struck. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

On November 20, 2023, at approximately 8:00 am, PGPD officers and officers with the Riverdale Park Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Riverdale Road. The officers immediately began to provide medical aid to the two students who were suffering critical injuries. They were both transported to a hospital where they died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver, an adult female, was driving a van southbound on Taylor Road toward Riverdale Road. The driver made a left turn onto Riverdale Road where she struck the two students and the man who were crossing the street in a crosswalk. The van’s driver was not injured.

As is standard with all fatal crashes, once the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit completes its investigation, the findings are turned over to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges. CARU’s investigation can take months to complete. The PGPD investigates all fatal crashes that occur in the town of Riverdale Park.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to an investigator is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0069148.