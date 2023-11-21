Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck in Lexington Park, Victim Transported with Life-Threatening Injuries

November 21, 2023

On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at approximately 1:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Multiple 911 callers reported a pedestrian was struck and was possibly not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged female laying unconscious in the roadway.

A helicopter was requested, however, all were unavailable due to weather.

Emergency medical personnel transported the pedestrian to an area hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene and both occupants were evaluated by medical personnel. One occupant was transported to an area hospital.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.




