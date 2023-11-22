Wanted Owings Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Prince Frederick

On November 9, 2023, Deputy First Class Plant of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers located at 170 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, in an attempt to locate a wanted person.

Upon arrival, deputies entered the restaurant and observed Joseph Anthony Peifer, 23 of Owings, who was wanted on two active warrants through Maryland State Police.

As deputies approached Peifer, he fled towards the rear of the restaurant and out the exit door. A brief foot chase ensued as Peifer ran toward the drive-thru and Walmart. Peifer was apprehended and placed into custody.

Prior to entering the Detention Center, Peifer advised he was in possession of Percocet. A search of Peifer revealed two Oxycodone pills and a Ziploc bag containing a white powdery substance of suspected Heroin and a straw with residue.

Peifer was arrested and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession- Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting and Interfering with Arrest, and Obstructing and Hindering.