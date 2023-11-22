Lusby Couple Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges in Calvert County

November 22, 2023
Kevil Casswell Gregory, 43, and Alexa Kirsten Freeman, 28, both of Lusby

On November 8, 2023, Calvert County deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing several traffic offenses.

Upon making contact with the driver, Kevil Casswell Gregory, 43 of Lusby, and passenger Alexa Kirsten Freeman, 28 of Lusby, it was learned Gregory was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Further investigation revealed Suboxone and a bottle containing a strong odor of urine inside the center console.

Gregory was placed under arrest and transported to Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and Altering a Drug or Alcohol Test.

Freeman was also transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and a search on Freeman’s person upon entry to the jail revealed a glass pipe with burn marks and cooper material.

Freeman was charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Altering a Drug or Alcohol Test.

