Parking and Road Access Information for Christmas on the Square and Annual Tree Lighting In Leonardtown

The Town of Leonardtown is holding their “Christmas on the Square and Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony” on November 24, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This event will cause road closures around the Town of Leonardtown.

The following is a list of road closures:

Downtown Leonardtown Square – including Washington Street and Fenwick Street will be closed to through traffic from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Courthouse Drive, Guyther Drive, Camalier Drive, and portions of Park Avenue, Shadrick Street, Pope Street, and Church Street will also have restricted access before and during the event.

The following are parking options for those attending the event:

Parking will be available at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, and the Blackbelt Academy lot on Gregory Drive.

Parking will be available at the College of Southern Maryland, the Governmental Center and the Leonardtown Library/Garvey Senior Center Lots.

The auxiliary lots noted above offer a free shuttle bus service, which will be operating from 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM.

Handicap parking will be available at the Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home parking lot and in the public lot next to the Hair Company.

Please obey all posted No Parking and Reserved Parking signs as well as police and volunteer instructions.



