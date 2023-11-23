SM1 Robert Lee Carter, Jr. USN, (Ret.), 81, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on November 17, 2023 at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on December 7, 1941 in Good Springs, AL to the late Robert Lee Carter, Sr. and Ethel Louise Graves Carter.

In June 1960 Sonny enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country until his retirement in May 1980 as a Signalman First Class. He served during the Vietnam War and earned various medals, accommodations and citations during his service. He was stationed in Vietnam, the Philippines, Norfolk, VA, Florida, Northern Ireland, Memphis, TN, and Andrews Air Force Base. On June 25, 1969, he married the love of his life, Rosalinda Concepcion Carter, while stationed in the Philippines. Together they celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage. After retiring from the Navy, he began a second career in Security for BG&E at Calvert Cliffs, where he was employed for 22 years. During his younger adult years, he and his wife enjoyed bowling on a league and he liked to fish. His hobbies included cheering on the Crimson Tide, his home state, college football team. He also enjoyed watching crime television shows, old western movies, MASH, and Andy Griffin. He was a fan of country music, especially Alabama. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Church of Christ Church in Lexington Park, MD.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalinda; his children: Mary Elizabeth Carter-Rye of Mechanicsville, MD, Linda Yvonne Hall (Timothy) of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Alan Neil Carter (Stephanie) of Chehalis, WA; six grandchildren: Lisa Marie Carter, Jessica Ann Rye Purser, Brianna Rose Hall, Brendan Nicklas Carter, Erin Lee Anthony Carter, and Jason Robert Hall; three great-grandchildren, Richard Brayden Scott Reyes, Liam Alexander Reyes, and Taylor Jade Purser; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Faye Brown.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 15, 2023 from 11:30 to 12:45 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow the service at 2:30pm at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.