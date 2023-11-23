It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Milton Gary Brady, Sr., a devoted father, loving brother and friend, and a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He peacefully departed this world on November 16, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Born on September 25, 1952 and raised in Prince Frederick, MD by his mother, Ruth Virginia (Gibson) Brady and father, William Roland Brady, Sr., Gary was a man of unwavering dedication to his family. His two sons, Kyan and Josh, were the center of his universe. Gary poured his heart into being the best father he could be, making sure they felt supported, encouraged and cherished. He was their role model, their rock, and his memory will forever be etched in their hearts.

Beyond his role as a father, Gary enjoyed tending to his garden, golfing, playing softball, watching a NASCAR race (especially when Earnhardt Sr. was driving), and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers whenever they were playing. He believed in working hard and serving his community. Throughout his life, Gary had many different careers, each with the goal of making Calvert County a better place for the people and community he loved so dearly. Whether it was being a Deputy Sherriff, a Volunteer at the Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, the owner of Brady Brothers Construction, or most recently, a Calvert County Building Inspector, he loved serving his community and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Gary is survived by his two children, Kyan Brady and Josh Brady and his wife Brittany; his granddaughter, Eleanor Brady; and his brother, Robbie Brady and his wife Wendy.