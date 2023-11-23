Gilbert Gentry Bateman, 84, of LaPlata, MD and formerly of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on November 17, 2023 at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born July 23, 1939 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Roy Gilbert Bateman and Jeannette Rita Bateman.

Gilbert graduated from Boca Ciego High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Navy as part of the U.S. Navy Submarine Service from 1964 until 1968. Gilbert was the Government Employees Director for I.B.E.W., Washington, DC for thirty-seven years, retiring on April 1, 2005.

Gilbert was a Delegate to the Metal Trades Council of Charleston. He also sat on the U.S. Department of Defense Wage Board and dealt often with the Interior and Energy Department Officials. He was particularly proud of successfully lobbying for legislation affecting collective bargaining rights at the Interior and Energy Departments. Gilbert loved music and enjoyed playing guitars (he has thirty). He enjoyed reading, good food, and spending time with family.

Gilbert is survived by his daughter, Shelly J. Kehrer of Lusby, MD; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sharon Penn of Brooksville, FL, R. James Bateman of New Milford, CT and Joann Cyganovich of E. McKeesport, PA. He was preceded in death on July 3, 2000 by his wife, Rita Maxine (Hutto) Bateman whom he married in South Carolina in 1961; his daughters, Donna L. Shoemaker and Denise L. Bateman; and sister, Arva Whithead.