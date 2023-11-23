Robert Scott “Rob” Buff, 37, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Denver, CO, passed away on November 17, 2023. Born March 10, 1986 in Denver, CO, he was the son of Terry Leon Buff and Sue Ann (Swenson) Buff.

Rob graduated from Denver Academy in 2004 and Montana State University in 2008. He was a Branch Manager and Computer Engineer at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station (NAVAIR) for over fourteen years. Rob enjoyed backpacking, video gaming, singing, playing piano, playing board games, reading, and watching You Tube. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Lexington Park, MD.

Rob is survived by his parents, Terry and Sue Buff of Denver, CO; his wife, Christine Nita (Testa) Buff whom he married on September 26, 2009 at Seattle Temple in Bellvue, WA; his children, Lucas, Matthew, Jonathan and Charlotte Buff all of Lusby, MD; and his sister, Leah Buff of Denver, CO.

A Memorial Service will be conducted by Bishop Richard Henrichsen on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Lexington Park, MD. The family is requesting that those attending the service wear neon colored shirts.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions of Lego’s for Rob’s children be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 22747 Old Rolling Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.