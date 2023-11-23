William R. Brady III, “Billy”, 65, of Port Republic, Maryland passed away November 17, 2023 at the Charles County Hospice House. He was born on June 12, 1958 in Prince Frederick, Maryland to the late Wm. Roland “Sonny” Brady, Jr. and Shirley Howard Brady. Besides his father, Billy was preceded in death by a niece Andrea L. Brady.

Billy is survived by his wife, Sherri Brady, son William R. “Casey” Brady, IV, and his wife Jennifer, and grandchildren William R. “CJ” Brady V, and Courtney Brady. He is also survived by his mother, Shirley Brady, Stepson Eric Buckmaster, his siblings: Sandy Brady, Michael “Bear” Brady and his wife Barbara, and Brian Brady and his wife Laurene. He is also survived by nieces, Stacey Ball (Joey), Brandi Brady (Johnny), Meagan Brady and a nephew Chase Brady.

Billy loved watching golf, NASCAR, the Washington Commanders, and the Capitals. His favorite thing was playing golf every Saturday with his best Friends and his brother. He loved his family, and grandchildren and loved to watch them play soccer. He enjoyed hosting Thanksgiving, Christmas morning breakfast, and every Sunday morning breakfast at his Moms house.

He was previously an active member of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad. Billy worked for 42 years at the Calvert County Detention Center where he retired in June of 2023.