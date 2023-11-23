Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision After Suspected Overdose in California

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one occupant trapped and a second unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to advise multiple vehicles in the roadway with no entrapment and the operator of the Ford pickup truck possibly not breathing.

First Responders advised CPR was in progress and later reported the patient was breathing with a pulse.

The patient was transported to an area hospital with medical personnel advising police it was a suspected overdose.

All occupants of the other vehicles denied any injuries.

Police are investigating the collision with charges pending. Updates will be provided when they become available.

