Calvert County Government Unveils “Speak Up Calvert” Community Engagement Platform

Calvert County Government announces the launch of Speak Up Calvert, a dynamic new community engagement platform designed to foster collaborative dialogue, information sharing and constructive feedback between residents and local government.

The platform represents a firm step forward in the county’s commitment to fostering an open, transparent and inclusive government. Speak Up Calvert will serve as a central hub where community members can actively engage in discussions, share insights and work together with the county to address the vital issues, challenges and opportunities facing our community.

“By investing in this platform, we are reinforcing our commitment to community-driven governance. Speak Up Calvert not only amplifies the voices of our residents, but also provides them with a direct line to the inner workings of their local government,” said County Administrator Mark Willis.

Residents are encouraged to use Speak Up Calvert to

Engage in meaningful dialogues on current projects and initiatives;

Offer feedback on master plans, updates and other important subjects;

Participate in surveys aimed at understanding the community’s needs and directly influence the county’s decision-making processes; and

Learn more about the key focus areas that the county is working on.

Those eager to make their voices heard and contribute to the betterment of Calvert County can visit the Speak Up Calvert platform at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SpeakUp.

If residents have topics or issues they are passionate about or would like to see added to the platform, they are encouraged to email the Department of Communications & Media Relations at [email protected].