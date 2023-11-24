Brandywine Murder Suspect Found Deceased in New Jersey

The victim in the fatal shooting that occurred Monday night inside of a Brandywine home is 62-year-old Lewis Parker, Sr. of Brandywine. Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Parker’s nephew, 29-year-old Elijah Drew of Somers Point, New Jersey. The PGPD was informed Tuesday afternoon that Drew died from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

On November 20, 2023, at approximately 11:50 pm, officers responded to the 15000 block of Brandywine Road for the report of a shooting. The officers located the victim inside of his home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he died several hours later.

With the assistance of Clinton Division V Investigators, Homicide Unit detectives identified Drew as the suspect shortly after the shooting.

The preliminary investigation revealed he traveled to New Jersey after committing the murder. The motive for the fatal shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0069284.