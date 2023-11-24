Town of La Plata to Test Early Warning/Tornado Sirens on Saturday, December 2, 2023

The Town of La Plata test will be testing its early warning devices/sirens on Saturday, December 2, 2023 beginning at 10 am.

The Town of La Plata test its early warning devices/sirens in December and May. The next test will be Saturday, December 2, 2023 beginning at 10 am. The testing lasts about a half hour. The tests consist of both siren alerts and audible notifications. The tests are conducted in conjunction with the Charles County 911 Communications Center, which controls and operates the system for the Town.

The devices are installed at the following locations:

On Charles Street in front of the Charles County Courthouse

On Curley Hall Road at the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (near Quailwood Subdivision)

In Clarks Run Subdivision

In King’s Grant Subdivision

On Shining Willow Way next to the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department

Emergency Management Officials remind you that in the event of a real emergency to stay tuned to local radio stations for more information, to have emergency supplies on hand – including a radio which can be operated during a power outage, and to know where the safe haven is in your home. It is everyone’s responsibility to plan for an emergency.

Tornado Siren Message

Twice a year, the Town of La Plata and the Charles County Emergency Operations Center test the tornado sirens located throughout Town. When there is a threat of a tornado the Charles County Emergency Operations Center sounds the Town’s tornado siren.

The siren is followed by a pre-recorded message to advise people in the community what to do in the event of a tornado warning.

The pre-recorded message states “Attention! A tornado warning has been issued. Seek shelter now. Do not delay. Seek shelter now. Attention! A tornado warning has been issued. Seek shelter now. Do not delay. Seek shelter now.” This message is used during all threats of a tornado.

When you hear the siren going off, please do not delay in seeking shelter. Get indoors, get to an interior small room or basement, and get low. It can be loud during a storm. You do not need to wait by a window or door to listen to the pre-recorded message. For some tornado tips, please visit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s site.

Activation of Sirens

Provided in partnership with the Charles County Government and the Town of La Plata.

Charles County is prone to severe weather, such as hurricanes, extreme heat, thunderstorms, and tornadoes. The Department of Emergency Services and the Town of La Plata would like to inform residents that the tornado sirens will now activate if there is a tornado warning issued for Charles County by the National Weather Service or if a tornado is spotted by first responder personnel. There is a three-minute cycling of the siren, in addition to a voice announcement at the end of the cycle. The siren warning system will not activate to indicate an “all clear” once the threat has passed.

Tornado sirens are intended to warn residents of an imminent tornado threat. The sirens are not intended nor guaranteed to warn residents who are indoors. Residents indoors should rely on weather radios, television and radio messages, or phone notification systems for updates on weather threats and other warning types. Sirens are activated by the Charles County Emergency Services department.

Residents are urged to register/review their profiles for the latest Citizen Notification Service (CNS) updates and alerts from Charles County Government and the National Weather Service. Register for CNS, manage your message settings, provide preferred contact information, and select categories.

When you hear the siren going off, please do not delay in seeking shelter. Get indoors to an interior small room or basement, and get low. For tornado preparedness tips, visit the National Weather Service’s website.

The sirens are installed at the following locations:

College of Southern Maryland

Severe weather notices are posted online, on CCGTV cable television (Verizon channel 10 and Comcast channel 95), on Facebook, and on Twitter. Sign up for the CNS to receive inclement weather, tornado watch, and tornado warning notifications by email or text message. For updated information on power outages, view the SMECO outage map. Call 877-747-6326 to report a power outage. Call 911 in the event of an emergency.