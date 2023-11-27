Police Investigating Hunting Accident Involving Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Great Mills

On Sunday, November 26, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 19000 block of Greens Crossing Court in Great Mills, for the reported shooting.

The 911 caller reported he was approximately 20 yards into the wooded area behind the address provided and advised he had accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the patient was conscious, alert and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested due to the patients injuries.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the 59-year-old male to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland Department of Natural Resources responded and are investigating the incident.