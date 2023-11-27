Calvert Marine Museum Events – December 2023

‘Tis the season for holiday traditions, time with loved ones, and, of course, educational fun too! We hope you will join us for the annual Solomons Christmas Walk. It’s a magical evening and a festive time to visit the museum after hours.

Continue winter break fun by participating in some NEW programming at the end the month. For more information, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Friday, Dec. 1 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturdays, Dec. 2, 23 & 30 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tours 1 – 4 p.m.

Step aboard the museum’s sailing skipjack for an up-close tour of her 56 ft. deck with crew members during the off-season. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission.



10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Solomons Christmas Walk 6 – 9 p.m.

The museum is open and FREE to the public. Enjoy musical entertainment by Sax Appeal, COSMIC Flute Choir, and Voices in Praise in the Harms Gallery. Visit Santa and the Otter mascot, make holiday crafts, and shop in the Museum Store during the event. Santa’s Coffee House will be open with complimentary hot cocoa, coffee, and holiday cookies. Museum Members save 20% in the Museum Store during the walk and all weekend!

Weather permitting, the Dee of St. Mary’s and the Witchcraft will participate in the Lighted Boat Parade, coordinated by Solomons Island Yacht Club, Patuxent River Sail and Power Squadron, Solomons Yachting Center, Sail Solomons, and Southern Maryland Sailing Association. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end along the Riverwalk at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Lore Oyster House: Preview Night 6 – 9 p.m.

The public is invited to experience the newly refurbished Lore Oyster House during the Solomons Christmas Walk (tides and weather permitting).

Wednesday, Dec. 20 – Coffee and Doughnuts and 20% off for Members

Museum members are invited to visit the Museum Store for coffee and doughnuts from 10 – 11 a.m. and will receive a FREE gift with a purchase of $50 or more! Gifts are limited to one per membership and are only available while supplies last or until 11 a.m., so plan to arrive early! Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, Dec. 21 – Little Minnows: Fossil Exploration 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Fossil Exploration, for preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. The cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Dec. 23— Christmas Bird Count 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

This is the day for the National Audubon Society-sponsored annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC) for the Patuxent River! Help us with this citizen science project that will gather data on local bird populations. Guided bird walks on the CMM campus at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. Registration is not required but, space is limited. Bird guides and binoculars will be available for participant use on the museum campus. Program is free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Sunday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Holiday Hours 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day All day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store are closed on Christmas Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26

Wednesday, Dec. 27 – Winter Break Programing: Hellbender Day 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Welcome our newest and rarest members to the CMM community: Harry and Sally Hellbender! Hellbenders are the largest salamanders in North America. Formerly widely found in the Chesapeake Bay region, they are now native to northern Maryland. Make a one-of-a-kind woodcraft to celebrate. Supplies are limited. Craft is appropriate for ages 4 – 10. Suggested $2 donation for supplies; program included with museum admission.

Thursday, Dec. 28 – Winter Break Programing: Winter Wildlife 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Discover the survival strategies of the animals that make the wintry waters of the Chesapeake their home. Activities are appropriate for ages 4 – 10. Included with museum admission.

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 28 & 29 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tours 1 – 4 p.m.

Step aboard the museum’s sailing skipjack for an up-close tour of her 56 ft. deck with crew members during the off-season. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission.

Friday, Dec. 29 – Winter Break Programing: Winter Industry 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn what winter work used to be like on the Chesapeake Bay. Discover the secrets of harvesting oysters and take a guided tour of the Lore Oyster House. Activities are appropriate for ages 4 – 10. *Programming will take place at the Lore Oyster House offsite exhibit, located 1/4 mile south of the Calvert Marine Museum. Free; museum admission not included.

Sunday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve – Members Only & Holiday Hours 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2 p.m. The museum will be open for MEMBERS ONLY. The Museum Store will be open and welcomes all shoppers.

Sunday Dec. 31 – NOON Year’s Eve Party Members Only! 10 a.m. – noon

We are excited to host the Noon Year’s Eve party for museum members. Make Noon-Year’s-Eve-themed crafts, marvel at the juggler’s skills, and join the dance party with the Otter mascot. Toast in the new year with sparkling ginger ale, fish cracker snacks, and a giant confetti blast at high noon. FREE for CMM members of all ages!