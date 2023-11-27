Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering at La Plata Town Hall on Sunday, December 3rd!

Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering is on Sunday, December 3rd, 3:00 p.m., to 6:00 p.m., at Town Hall!

Celebrate the season with music, children’s activities, refreshments, horse-drawn carriage rides by Suttler Post Farm and a visit from Santa.

The Christmas tree will be displayed in the circle at Town Hall and will be officially lit during the event.

Food will be available for purchase from local favorites – Big Boy Tacos, Judy’s Food Express, Pizza Hotline, Shugie’s Cookies and Sweet Street Donuts.

Schedule of events and can be found below!

