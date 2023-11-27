The Second District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad Hosting 2nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Mark your calendars! The Second District VFD&RS will be hosting their 2nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 5:00 – 9:00 PM.
Santa & Mrs. Claus and their elves will be there to light the tree at 6:30 PM. We even heard that the Grinch may show up!
There will be lots of fun, games, giveaways, food and more.
Please see the flyer below for more details!
