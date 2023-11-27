COSMIC Symphony Winter Daydreams Concerts on December 9th and 10th, 2023

On Saturday December 9, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. – Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center St. Mary’s College of Maryland, 47855 College Dr, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686

On Sunday December 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. – Patuxent High School, 12485 Southern Connector Blvd, Lusby, MD

COSMIC Symphony, directed by William F. Esterling, III, presents “Winter Daydreams”. Free Admission, but donations are gratefully appreciated.

Join us for an afternoon of whimsical selections including Waldteufel’s The Skater’s Waltz, Debussy’s Rêverie, and Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Our wonderful Flute Choir will also be performing some fanciful selections.

More fun will ensue when the winners of our Guest Conductor Silent Auction will be conducting the encore piece, Sleigh Ride!

Our own County Commissioner Eric Colvin’s father, Scott Colvin, will conduct the orchestra at Saturday’s December 9th concert, and Amanda Connelley will serve as conductor at Sunday’s December 10th concert.

We are pleased to present this concert entirely FREE of charge and tickets are not required. Hope to see you there!

Note: Programs are subject to change. Please check our website, www.cosmicsymphony.org, for the latest information!