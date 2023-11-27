Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Toys for Tots Drive-Thru on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023
Just a reminder, The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office cordially invites you to our Toys for Tots Drive-Thru this Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at our office located at 30 Church Street in Prince Frederick.
Drop off a new unwrapped toy in exchange for breakfast and a raffle ticket. Thanks in advance for your support.
