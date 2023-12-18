UPDATE: Annapolis “First Amendment Auditor” Sentenced to 90 Days for Criminal Trespassing at Calvert Health Department

UPDATE 12/18/2023: On December 15, 2023, Terance Albert Tracy, received a sentence of 90 days incarceration from Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court.

Tracy was convicted in November of criminal trespass at the Calvert County Health Department.

As a condition of supervised probation, Judge Chandlee ordered Tracy not to return to the Health Department unless he has a medical condition that could not be treated elsewhere in the State of Maryland.



On November 15, 2023, Terance Albert Tracy, 31, of Annapolis, was convicted by a Calvert County jury of criminal trespass on the premises of the County Health Department.

Earlier this year, Tracy, a self-styled “First Amendment Auditor,” entered the lobby area of the building during business hours and began filming people as they came and went.

Based upon patient privacy concerns, the County Health Officer asked Tracy to stop filming and leave.

When Tracy refused to do so, he was arrested by deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 15, 2023, before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Kyle Tores.

Tracy has three misdemeanor cases for incidents that occurred in Annapolis/Anne Arundel County in 2018 to 2022.