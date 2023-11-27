Maryland Awarded Grant to Give $20,000 in Rideshare Credits During Holiday Season

CODE: MAKEAPLAN23

For the third holiday season, the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office is pleased to receive a $20,000 grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association.

In partnership with the association as well as Lyft and Responsibility.org, the grant will offer $20 rideshare credits and encourage Marylanders to Be the Make A Plan Driver by choosing an alternative to driving impaired from alcohol or drugs.

“We are once again making the choice easier than ever to make a plan and take a sober ride home,” said Chrissy Nizer, Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrator and Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative. “Holidays are meant to cherish friends and family, and no one should lose a loved one due to a driver’s selfish decision to drive impaired.”



The rideshare credits will be available beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, and continuing throughout the holiday season while supplies last. The codes to access the credits will be available onon Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 a.m, and will expire 24 hou­rs after being added to a rider’s wallet if the credit is not redeemed. Marylanders are limited to one $20 rideshare credit and are encouraged to check back periodically to see if additional credits have become available.

To redeem the $20 credit, Marylanders can open the Lyft app, choose Payment from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the Lyft Pass section to input the code.

Last year, 146 people died and more than 2,500 were injured on Maryland roadways in crashes involving impaired driving. Additionally, in 2022 in Maryland, more than 14,859 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — 1,598 of those occurred between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

“The holiday season should be filled with joyous reunions, not tragedy. Sadly, too many families have been shattered by the consequences of someone deciding to drive impaired,” said Jonathan Adkins, CEO of the Governors Highway Safety Association. “I’m pleased GHSA is again teaming up with our long-time partners Lyft and Responsibility.org to help Maryland highlight how impaired driving endangers everyone on the road and provide an incentive to make the responsible choice to hail a ride.”

Maryland is one of two states awarded the grant; the other grant went to Georgia.

Throughout the holiday season, the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office will promote Be the Sober Driver and Be the Make A Plan Driver messaging on advertising platforms. Learn more about the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.