Police Investigating Murder/Suicide Involving Mother and Son in Prince George’s County

The Homicide Unit is investigating a domestic-related murder/suicide in Lanham this weekend. The deceased victim is 16-year-old Dorian Jaeger whose last known address was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The deceased suspect is 50-year-old Natalie Jaeger also of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is the victim’s mother.

On November 25, 2023, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers responded to the 10400 block of Greenbelt Road for a report of two deceased individuals in a wooded area.

The preliminary investigation revealed Natalie Jaeger shot and killed her son before killing herself. The motive for the murder is under investigation.

The mother and son recently arrived in the area after moving from Wisconsin.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0070160.