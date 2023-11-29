St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – November 28, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

For their main agenda item, the CSMC discussed the proposed Ordinance to establish the St. Mary’s County School Zone Speed Camera Safety Program.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Option Contracts with the Roulhac Family and Velocity Capital Investment Group, LLC for easement acquisitions to construct FDR Boulevard.

Approved the St. Mary’s Transit System’s (STS) annual Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan (PTASP).

Approved the FY2024 Maryland Department of Transportation/Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT/MTA) operating grant agreement for the STS program; approved the Capital Grant Agreement; and approved the requested budget amendment.

Approved the Railroad Right-of-way Easement Agreement with 22757 Three Notch Road, LLC (doing business as) Nissan of Lexington Park, for underground gas utilities.

Later that day, the CSMC held their first Budget Work Session (BWS) of fiscal year (FY) 2025. The FY2025 Approved Budget Calendar, and other budget documents are available online for the public at: stmaryscountymd.gov/Finance.

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC business meetings and BWS are held in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 or on-demand via the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.