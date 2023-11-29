Brian Alan Hicks, 42 of Lexington Park, MD passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2023.

He was born on September 15, 1981, in Biloxi, Mississippi to Bradley Alan Hicks and Sherrianne Bice Pierson.

Brian was a resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland for 32 years. Before moving to Maryland he resided in Salem, Virginia. He attended Glenvar High School in Roanoke, Virginia from which he graduated in 1999. He was a dedicated student and talented athlete. He played various sports including tackle football, track, karate and wrestling. After graduation, he studied masonry at The Burton Center for Arts and Technology. Then, his career ventured through each construction trade such as masonry, electrical, excavating, carpentry, design, and project management. In 2014 Brian finally took the leap to open his own construction business: Full Circle Construction Services. Brian was a true “Jack of all Trades”.

Brian was also a loving husband and father. He married Jillian Dawn (Winters) Hicks on June 20, 2020 in Piney Point, Maryland. He was a father to Briella and mentored two bonus children, Kaliyah and Bella, all whom he adored. He loved just spending time and teaching them all sorts of things. Together the family loved the outdoors, especially being in the mountains camping, fishing, target shooting with his collection, riding dirt bikes and 4-wheelers, and boating. He was able to experience traveling to places like Hawaii, Honduras, Maine, Virginia, Las Vegas, Florida, etc. He was an avid cook and enjoyed grilling, smoking meats, and just being in the kitchen. He was also a talented musician and could play the electric and acoustic guitars. When he wasn’t busy being a father, working, or enjoying a hobby, he enjoyed volunteering his time with local charities and organizations such as Christmas in April and The Mission, among others. Ultimately, Brian loved serving his Lord Savior throughout his every waking moment from volunteering to building playgrounds for local churches, to embracing the unity, Holy Spirit, and camaraderie at Men’s Retreats with Our Fathers House, to his regular worship and constant dedication and faith in fulfilling God’s every calling for him.

In addition to his parents, Bradley Hicks of Salem, VA and Sherrianne Bice Pierson of St. Petersburg, FL, he is survived by his loving wife, Jillian; daughters, Briella Alana Hicks, Kaliyah Elnora Carpenter and niece, Bella Autumn Winters; grandmother, Angela Anne Bice of Mechanicsville, MD; siblings, Benjamin Hicks of Salem, VA, Tristan Queen of Hayes, VA, Brittany Zalovick (Kyle) of St. Petersburg, FL; brother-in-law, James Winters II (Tina) of Lusby, MD, David Winters (Gabrielle White) of Piney Point, MD; mother and father-in-law, James Winters, Sr. and Jane Amber of Piney Point, MD; step-father-in-law, David Kulibert of St. Cloud, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Millie Jameson and William Hicks, and his mother-in-law, Deborah Dawn Maloy Kulibert.

A memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Jay Patterson on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Our Father’s House located at 45020 Patuxent Beach Road, California, MD 20619. Immediately following the service will be a Celebration of Life at the Holiday Inn Express Banquet Hall located at 45260 Abell House Lane, California, MD 20619. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the college fund for Brian’s daughter, Briella Alana Hicks.

