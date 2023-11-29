Mildred Ruth “Millie” Cullison

The officers and members of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary regret to announce the passing of Auxiliary Life Member Millie Cullison on November 27, 2023. Millie passed away at the Hospice House with family by her side.

Please keep Life Member Leon “Dictator” Cullison and the family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Arrangements will be handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home.

Millie’s arrangements:

Visitation/Prayers: Sunday, Dec 3rd, at Brinsfield Funeral Home (Leonardtown), 2-5pm with prayers at 4pm

Funeral Service: Monday, Dec 4th, at First Saints Community Church (First Friendship) Methodist Church in Ridge, MD at 11am.

Repass to follow at Ridge firehouse.