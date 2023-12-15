Santa Claus to Fly Over Southern Maryland TODAY! Dec. 15, 2023

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, MD: Good boys and girls of all ages across Southern Maryland should look to the skies as Adm. Santa Claus conducts pre-deployment mission planning over Southern Maryland on Friday, Dec. 15, between 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Saint Nicholas—also known by call sign “Claus”—will fly with elves and other holiday helpers from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 aboard an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter.

During the flight, Claus will spread holiday cheer while conducting reconnaissance and last-minute list-checking for upcoming operations on Christmas Eve. Children are advised to be on their best behavior.

While exact flight plans are classified, Claus and the HX-21 crew will fly over local sites and neighborhoods, including

Naval Air Station Patuxent River

Chesapeake Ranch Estate

Solomons Island

Town Creek

Esperanza Farms

St. Mary’s County Airport

Leonardtown

Wildewood

Chancellor’s Run

Lexington Park

Cedar Cove and more!

As Rudolph will not be part of the reconnaissance flight, inclement weather could impact flight operations. If inclement weather is expected for Dec. 15, Adm. Claus may reschedule the flight for Thursday, Dec. 14, at the same time. Stay up-to-date on Santa Over Southern Maryland on the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Facebook page.

HX-21 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing for Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Nicknamed the “Blackjacks,” the squadron provides developmental flight test and evaluation for all U.S. Navy and Marine Corps rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft. The Blackjacks are personal favorites of Claus, who tries to visit his HX-21 friends every year. Naval Air Station Patuxent River has been home to HX-21 since 1949

