December 2023 Forecast: A Flurry of Activity at CSM!

Velocity X: Innovation Hackathon. Dec. 1. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. CSM Velocity Center at Indian Head. Pitch your idea for an outdoor exhibit/installation/project at the Velocity Center that reflects the theme of “Innovation and Technology”—you could win up to $3,000 and see your idea put into action! Teams must submit their project title and a one paragraph summary no later than Monday, Nov. 27 to be eligible. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/velocityx-hackathon-innovation.html.

Connections Literary Series: Magazine Reading. Dec. 1. 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI) Building, Room 103/104. Contributors to the Fall 2023 Connections Literary Magazine will read and discuss their published works. Connections Literary Magazine is a regional literary journal published twice a year that features poems, stories, artwork, and photography of Southern Maryland. Also included in each issue is featured material from visiting writers. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/connections-magazine-reading-dec1.html.



Dec. 2. 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building) and Campus Center (CC Building). Celebrating the Southern Maryland community’s passion for tabletop gaming while supporting student success. The festival will include a game library, demos, open gaming, vendors, food trucks, paint-and-take miniatures, and more. Pre-Registration: $20; Children 12 and under: FREE when accompanied by a paying/badge-holding adult. All proceeds from badge sales support student scholarships. Registration is limited. https://www.csmd.edu/hawkland/

Winter Celebration. Dec. 6, 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Room 206. The SGA is conducting a toy and clothing drive for children in need, in partnership with St. Mary’s County’s Department of Aging and Human Services. If you wish to participate, pick a snowflake with the requested items from the Giving Tree located on the Leonardtown Campus in Building C Lobby. Donations can be dropped off on the Leonardtown Campus in Building B, Student Lounge Offices 104 and 105 by Monday, December 4, 2023. This drive will culminate in the wrapping of these gifts during our Winter Celebration on Dec. 6. Please join us for fellowship and a catered meal! https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/winter-celebration-dec-6.html.

Chorale and Chamber Choir Concert. Dec. 7. 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The CSM Chorale, conducted by Siobhan Maguire, is CSM’s men’s chorus. Its repertoire includes traditional choir music, gospel and spirituals, popular music, musicals, and other styles. The CSM Chamber Choir, also conducted by Professor Maguire, is a select chorus of 12-16 singers open to more advanced students interested in performing choir literature of specific small ensembles, usually one voice per part. Its literature includes madrigals, gospel, popular songs, and contemporary vocal music. This concert will feature small and large ensemble vocal numbers as well as vocal chamber music and solos by members of the ensembles. $5 admission. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/chorale-and-chamber-choir-concert-dec7.html.

CSM Jazz Festival Concert. Dec. 8. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. Solid Brass Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Randy Runyon, is comprised of CSM students, local high school students, community members, and local professional musicians. The ensemble performs throughout the year at various venues in Southern Maryland and each semester at CSM. Solid Brass will perform a variety of styles, including Big Band, Modern Jass, and pop/rock jazz. $5 admission. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/jazz-concert-dec8.html.

Ward Virts Concert Series: ensemble132. Dec. 9. 3-5 p.m. Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room 104. ensemble132 is an American collective of 11 soloists and chamber musicians, uniting with a shared mission to reimagine the chamber music landscape. Their versatile artistry enables limitless programming possibilities, including chamber ballets, transcriptions of symphonies and jazz standards, orchestrations of solo works, and beloved chamber masterworks. This concert will feature ensemble 132 members Stephanie Zyzak, violin, Zachary Mowitz, cello, and Sahun Sam Hong, piano, in “A Tale of Three Trios: Masterworks by Liszt, Saint-Saëns, and Mendelssohn.” The Ward Virts Concert Series is presented by sponsors CSM Foundation, Dr. and Mrs. Henry Virts, The Alvey Family, and Stovy and Anne Brown. The series is also supported by the Arts Council of Calvert County and the Maryland State Arts Council. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/ward-virts-ensemble132-dec9.html.

Ritmo Caché Latin Ensemble Concert. Dec. 9. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater CSM’s Latin ensemble, Ritmo Caché, directed by Dr. Stephen Johnson, will feature several old familiar “chestnuts” of Latin American music in styles such as salsa, bolero, cha-cha-chá, and modern renditions of Latin pop and jazz. $5 Admission. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/latin-ensemble-concert-dec9.html.

Dance Performance: “Winter Magic.” Dec. 11. 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. La Plata Campus, Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. CSM’s Dance Ensemble, directed by Monique Walker, will present a program of a variety of dance styles set to traditional, classical, and contemporary musical styles. The event will feature performances by CSM students and invited community guests and studios. $5 Admission. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/dance-performance-dec-11.html.

Music Student Honors Recital. Dec. 13. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The Student Honors Recital features solo and chamber performances by CSM music students. This recital will feature a variety of contemporary popular music and standard classical repertoire for specific instruments and voice. Student participants are recommended by their studio teachers. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/student-honors-recital-dec13.html.

Southern Maryland Concert Band. Dec. 16, 2023. 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Hank Willoughby Foundation Center for the Arts (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The Southern Maryland Concert Band (SMCB), directed by David Monk, is a community-based concert band comprised of amateur and professional community musicians and CSM students. Campus. $5 Admission. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/southern-maryland-concert-band-dec16.html.

Maryland Department of Labor Information Session for Military-connected Students. Dec. 20. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. La Plata Campus, Learning Resource Center (LR Building), Room 103. This session will provides information regarding American Legion, employment opportunities, how to file VA claims, and any other VA resources. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/connected-military-students-session-12-20.html.

Winter Break. Dec. 23, 2023 – Jan. 2, 2024. Campuses close December 23 for Winter Break and will reopen January 2, 2024. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/12/winter-break.html.