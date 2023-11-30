On November 22, 2023, Mary Agnes Jameson, of Hughesville, MD, passed away at the age of 88. She was surrounded by her loved ones during her final moments. Mary was born in St. Mary’s County, MD on April 22, 1935, to Everard and Virginia Ryce.

Later on in her life, she became a courtesy clerk for McKay’s Grocery store. She enjoyed what she did for a living. Meeting new people all the time and making new friends brought her joy. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed assistance. Her warm smile and kind demeanor made her a favorite among customers.

Mary was blessed with six children; Joseph Jameson III of Hughesville, MD, Robert Jameson of Hughesville, MD, John Jameson of Hughesville, MD, Debra Rusaw of Mechanicsville, MD, Mary Jo Quade of Hughesville, MD, and Paula Jameson Winter Taft, who predeceased her mother.

Mary had always been a hard worker since she was young. She was a dedicated employee and had always given her best in every task assigned to her. When she retired in 2005, she knew it was time to take a break from the daily grind and spend her days doing things she loved. During her retirement, Mary found joy in doing simple activities that kept her busy and active. She had a green thumb and enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables. She also enjoyed mowing her lawn. Mary loved playing bingo with her friends at the local community center, and she was known to be quite competitive. When she had some quiet time to herself, she would do puzzles and word finds to keep her mind sharp.

Despite all these enjoyable activities, Mary’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family. She cherished every moment she spent with her children and grandchildren and would often cook delicious meals for them. They would gather around the table, share stories and laughter, and create memories that would last a lifetime.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, siblings Everard Ryce, Jr., Tommy Ryce, Bobby Ryce, Webster Ryce, John Ryce, Marie Buckler, Sis Smith, Margaret Withers, Ginny Stanard, Joyce Morgan, Anna Copsey, and Jean Buckler, and, her daughter Paula Jameson Winter Taft. She is survived by her brother Sonny Ryce, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as many friends. She will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the service beginning at 11:00 am officiated by Pastor Tom Gill at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be Lil Dale Quade, Justin Quade, Cody Jameson, Erica Winter Rosa, Ashley Jameson, and Bradley Jameson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lil Bobby Jameson, Lynn Quade Brady, Jeremy Jameson, Joey Jameson, Shane Jameson, Joshua Jameson, and Daniel Grinder.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local fire department.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.