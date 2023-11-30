George Addison “Buck” Parrish III, 83, of Lusby, MD passed away on November 17, 2023 at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born February 2, 1940 in West Virginia, he was the son of the late George Addison Parrish, Jr. and Ina (Holliday) Parrish.

Buck graduated from Mt. Hope High School in 1958 and from the University of Maryland in 1968. He served in the U.S. Army. Buck was a sales associate for a brick refractory. He moved to Calvert County from Middletown, MD in 1995. Buck loved fishing, golf, sitting on the beach, playing guitar, eating crabs, watching all sports, spending time with family, and cocktail hour.

Buck is survived by his children, Christian Rudy (Joel) of Shepherdstown, WV, Andrew Coffman (Anita) of Myersville, MD, and George “Buck” Parrish of Owings, MD; grandchildren, Emma Rudy of Shepherdstown, WV, Taylor and Rachel Coffman of Myersville, MD, Shelby Parrish-Riches (Simon) of Melbourne, Australia, and Daniel J. Parrish of Owings, MD; great-grandchild, Camden Riches of Melbourne, Australia; sister, Janet Ciesielski of Bowie, MD; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Buck was preceded in death on December 18, 2020 by his wife, Darlene June (Wachtendorf) Parrish, whom he married on March 26, 1970 in Hickory Hills, IL.