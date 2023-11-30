Cindy Ann Ireland, 66, of Lusby, MD passed away on November 19, 2023 at her residence. Born May 24, 1957 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Best and Linda Ann (Herbert) Best.

Cindy graduated from Suitland High School in 1976. She moved to Calvert County from Prince George’s County in 1984. Cindy was the Owner of Vintage Treasures for seven years. She enjoyed crafts, being an event organizer, and taking care of her grandchildren.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Earl P. Ireland whom she married on May 18, 2001 in Solomons Island, MD; her children, Jessica Wathen of Lusby, MD, David Spencer of Selbyville, DE, Susan Spencer of Centreville, VA, and Micah Catlett of Fredericksburg, VA; son-in-law, Greg Wathen of Lusby, MD; thirteen grandchildren; and siblings, Chuck Best of Stevensville, MD, Chris Best of Colora, MD, Craig Best of Lothian, MD, Stacey Best of Springfield, VA and Dwayne Best of Denton, MD.