Christopher Joseph Dettmer, 55, of Huntingtown passed away November 20, 2023, at his home. He was born January 12, 1968 in Cheverly to James Charles and Linda Marie (Italiano) Dettmer. Christopher lived in Hyattsville until moving to Huntingtown in 1977. He graduated from Northern High School. Christopher worked as a boat rigger for Tri State Marine and in his spare time he enjoyed racing cars and playing pool. He was also an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Christopher is survived by his parents James and Linda Dettmer, brother Joseph Dettmer and his wife Tina, and nieces Zoë and Kylee Dettmer.