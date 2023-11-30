Rose Maxine Kidwell (Walker), age 96, of Huntingtown, MD (formerly of Porter, WV), passed away on November 22nd, 2023 peacefully, surrounded by family. Hard work was instilled in her at an early age by working on their family farm in rural WV. She left home when she was young to work at a bottling company in Bridgeton, NJ. Rose worked the remainder of her career as a certified nursing assistant at Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Hyattsville, MD where she was cherished by her patients and their families. She was an incredibly strong, independent woman who never learned to drive a car, had walked everywhere her entire life, and raised six children on her own, all without any complaints. Rose was filled with ambition and determination to own her own home and finally succeeded at the age of 72. She was a kind, caring soul, who loved gardening, cooking for others and spending time with her family. She was a very spiritual person who enjoyed reading her bible and praying for others.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis C. Walker and Bertha Walker (Johnson) and her twenty-one siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Dianna and children Loretta and Joseph, Son, Charles Jr. (Ginger)., Daughter, Debbie and children Karen and Harry Jr, Son, David (Kathie) and children Tiffany and David Jr, Daughter, Karen (Andrew) and children Marsha, Brittany, and Andrew, Daughter, Anna (James) and children Shannon, Brandon, and Jamison, as well as great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

A private burial and service will be held at Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens.