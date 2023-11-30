Michele (Meme) Lynn Catlett, 65, of Owings, MD passed away November 23, 2023 surrounded by her family. Michele was born on June 22, 1958 in San Francisco, CA to the late Jeanette Kay and Monroe Babcock. Michele grew up in California before moving to the east coast in the early 1980s. She made a home in Calvert County in 1985 where she provided her family a beautiful life. Michele loved the summertime, the beach, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Michele will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and sister.

She is survived by her husband George “Mike” Catlett, son Michael (Sarah) Catlett of Eagan, MN, daughters April (Chad) Breen of Prince Frederick, MD. Shannon (Joe) Mattingly of Huntingtown, MD. Grandchildren Tristin, Colleen, Alexa, Brianna, Samantha, Marley, Lily, Lindy “Bubba”, Avery and great-granddaughter Ellie. Siblings Rene Brown of Osgood, MO, David Sampson of Trenton, MO, Sandi Butterfield of King George VA, and Vicki Spears of Huntingtown, MD.

A celebration of life will be held in the summertime as she would have wanted.