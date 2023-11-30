Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Possibly Linked to 10 Armed Robberies

The PGPD’s Robbery Unit is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a recent string of commercial armed robberies.

So far the suspect(s) is linked to as many as 10 robberies since early November 2023. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

The most recent armed robbery occurred on November 28, 2023, at approximately 7:25 pm, at a restaurant in the 2000 block of University Boulevard in the Chillum area.

In this case, one employee suffered a minor injury when the suspect threatened him with a knife. The 10 robberies occurred at a variety of businesses, primarily in the 2000 block of University Boulevard.

Detectives believe the suspect(s) may have ties to this area.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Robbery Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2830.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0070744.