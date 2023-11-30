Ross Hennigar Hutchinson was born on November 12th, 1937, in Simsbury, Connecticut. Ross was the son of Lea Ambrose Hutchinson of Chelsea, Vermont, and Ruth Irene Hennigar of Chester, Nova Scotia, Canada. Ross grew up in Simsbury where his father was an electrician and the Chief of the Simsbury Fire Department, and his mother was a mathematics teacher at Simsbury High School where she taught Ross when he attended there.

Since his mother was a schoolteacher, she would take Ross and his older brother to her hometown of Chester during the summer. His summers were spent sailing, swimming, exploring, and visiting with his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ross graduated from Simsbury High School and attended the University of Connecticut where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Ross enrolled in the Air Force ROTC program while attending UCONN, and graduated as the Cadet Commander of his class, with a regular commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

Ross joined the Air Force in July 1960 and completed primary pilot training at Spence AFB in Georgia and basic training at Williams AFB, Arizona from February 1961 through August 1961, during which time he successfully completed his training and earned his wings. In February 1961, while at Williams AFB, Ross met Louise Gilbert where she was working as a secretary and it was love at first sight.

Ross’ first assignment after finishing pilot training was at McGuire AFB, New Jersey in the 4-engine C-118 Liftmaster for Military Airlift Command (MAC) which took him to many interesting European destinations and North and South America. One exciting experience was flying the Berlin Corridor in civilian aircraft as part of the NATO agreement to keep the corridor open between West Germany and Berlin and being harassed by hostile planes while performing the mission. Ross was also required to take a bus ride into east Berlin with no American ID. While at McGuire AFB Ross was promoted to First Lieutenant.

In fall of 1963, the USAF sent Ross off to Guam, stationed at Andersen AFB. Still with MAC, but now was flying a 4-engined C-54 Searchmaster in Air Search and Rescue. Ross flew many, many hours over the Pacific Ocean searching for downed planes and crew, lost Chinese fishermen, or simply flying the search pattern above the water in the event other aircraft or ships ran into problems and needed rescuing, which they often did. On one heroic mission, Ross and his crew made a “save” which earned him and his crew the Air Medal. This assignment also involved the mission of some of the first space flights, which required the crews to be on alert for a splashdown in their area of search when the spacecraft were overhead.

Guam is quite remote and the remoteness must have changed Ross’ mind from “I’m never going to get married” to going back to McGuire AFB, New Jersey, and asking Lou to marry him – she said “yes.” They were married on February 23, 1964 at McGuire AFB. The newlyweds then embarked on a Hong Kong honeymoon and enjoyed travels to Japan, Okinawa, Taiwan, Philippines, and Saipan. The rest is history, as Ross and Lou spent the next almost 63 years together.

Then the Vietnam war started, and Ross was very involved in flying his C-54 over Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam (South and North), and Bangkok and spent months at a time in Thailand. While stationed at Guam, Ross was promoted to Captain. Halloween night, 1965, found Ross and Lou flying out of Guam to Hawaii for a much needed few days of R&R. Then on to Travis AFB, California, where Ross was assigned to the 44th Military Airlift Squadron, flying the BIG new jet in the USAF inventory, the C-141 Starlifter cargo plane. Ross carried troops and supplies (toothpaste and toilet paper, Ross would say, even though the cargo was often more dangerous, bombs, shells and bullets) to Vietnam, and brought out the wounded and deceased soldiers – flying more hours across the wide Pacific. This he did for three years. During those years, Ross and Lou welcomed a son, Brent Ross Hutchinson, on April 25, 1966. They also welcomed a puppy, “the Red Baron” – a spring-ador – we just called him Baron – and the three of them became real buddies.

In May 1968, orders came for a transfer to Scott AFB, Illinois, to the 375th Aeromedical Airlift Wing. Ross and Lou bought a house in the country on two acres, surrounded by farms. After moving the family from California to Illinois, Ross headed back to McDonnel Douglas in California to accept the first airplane and to complete his training in the new plane. Ross was in the initial cadre for the C9-A Nightingale, a two-engine jet designed for aeromedical airlift duties. It was the only aircraft ever used in the Air Force that was specifically designed for that role. Ross worked with the crew and on-board medical staff to conduct special emergency life-saving missions across the United States. While here, Ross became very involved in training pilots for excellence. It turned out to be a great assignment. On June 25, 1969, they welcomed a daughter to the family, Brenda Louise Hutchinson. Also joining the family were two horses, Molly and Glory and another dog, Brigadier General, a German Shepherd-ador, called “Brig.” Of course, Ross had to build the horse barn himself, as if he didn’t have anything else to do. They all loved the home they lived in for five years and hated to leave the wonderful friends and neighbors.

In early 1972, the Air Force decided they needed the C9-A at Clark AFB in the Philippines to bring the wounded from Vietnam to hospitals in the Philippine Islands. So, off Ross went again, to fly the Pacific and South China Sea for a 15-month remote tour. Lou and kids, dogs & horses, and the new kitty, Sugar, all stayed in Illinois to hold down the fort till his return.

Ross did return safely in April 1973. They loaded up the menagerie and all moved to Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio, to a little five-acre farm and acquired an Appaloosa Pony named Bright Star. While at Wright Patterson, Ross was promoted to Major. There Ross was assigned to the Avionics Laboratory, which was an interesting job related to the space program, but he missed flying full time. So, when Ross was offered a training position at Andrews AFB in Maryland in the 89th Military Airlift Wing, he jumped at the chance to fly the VC9-C “Air Force Two”. His new assignment was to transport senators and congressmen and other dignitaries such as Rosalyn Carter, Betty Ford, Nelson Rockefeller, Walter Mondale, and on a special secret mission – where he told Lou “I’m leaving and can’t tell you where I’m going or when I’ll be back” – the Shah of Iran. He received his promotion to Lieutenant Colonel while at Andrews and retired from the USAF in 1980 after a 20-year career.

In recognition of his dedicated service throughout his Air Force Career, Ross earned the following decorations:

Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon

Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Berlin), with two Bronze Service Stars

Combat Readiness Medal

AF Longevity Service Award with four Oak Leaf Clusters

National Defense Service Medal

Vietnam Service Medal with five Bronze Service Stars

AF Presidential Unit Citation

AF Outstanding Unit Award with seven Oak Leaf Clusters

Philippine Presidential Unit Citation

Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and Campaign Medal

Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters

Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster

AF Commendation Medal

In Maryland, after much searching, in early 1975, Ross finally found a wonderful home on Swan Lane. Of course, Lou and the kids stayed behind in Ohio until the house there was sold, which took from January to September, but it was worth the wait. They moved all three horses, Brig and Sugar, but the driver of the moving van grumped that we couldn’t have found a more isolated place to live. I’m sure the Swann family had a few comments about the new family moving into their farm. While here more joined the family – another horse, Domino, Midnight the cat, and dogs Duke, Jet and Ace Dawg – all faithful friends.

In June 1980, Ross went to work for Midway Airlines which was the first new airline formed under deregulation, based out of Midway Airport, which at that time was a dilapidated, abandoned airport in Chicago. Ross flew from MD to Chicago on Monday mornings and returned home on Friday afternoons most weeks. He lived in what he and his fellow ex-air-force roommates affectionately called the Old Soldier’s Home when in Chicago. Ross worked there as a pilot and Director of Training and Standardization until 1991, flying the DC-9 and MD-80 aircraft. Due to unfortunate economic circumstances, Midway Airlines went out of business in November 1991, and while at Hutch’s Camp in Vermont – one of Ross’ favorite places to be – he suddenly found himself without a job. During the 12 years that Midway Airlines operated out of Midway Airport, they had a stellar record of safety due in no small part to Ross’ high standards of training and safety.

After a short hiatus, Ross began stopping by a local woodworking shop, first to borrow a tool, then to assist the cabinetmaker, and before long, Ross was working full time with the owner to design, construct and install custom cabinetry and built-ins. After a few years, the owner decided to leave the shop and build houses instead. Instead of closing the shop, the owner left all of the tools in Ross’ care, and he became the de-facto owner and operator of Artisan’s Woodworking. He hired a local recent high school graduate who was eager to learn the trade and taught him everything he knew about cabinetmaking. That apprentice went on to run his own successful woodworking shop. As Ross did in his flying career, he was always ready to share his knowledge with others and instill a desire to strive for excellence in all endeavors. Ross built many wonderful things, including a hope chest for his daughter, kitchen cabinetry and trim work for his son’s home, a maple butcher block kitchen table for his wife, the bar and panel work at Friday’s Creek Winery, and the walnut cross and baptismal font at Largent’s Chapel in Lower Marlboro.

After retiring from Artisan’s, Ross and Lou enjoyed many summers at the house in Chester, Nova Scotia. Activities included, sailboat racing or just cruising, sightseeing, visiting family and friends or entertaining them in their home on the peninsula with a spectacular view of Chester Harbor. Just because Ross was on “vacation” that didn’t mean simply sitting around with his feet up. The house was built in the 1800’s and in constant need of repair. He re-wired it, painted it, put a new roof on it, rebuilt the garage, pointed up the chimney, and built a new pier, among the myriad of other little things that homeowner’s have the privilege of attending to.

Ross enjoyed flying, hunting, woodworking, being the local lumberjack, chopping firewood and milling lumber. He wasn’t one to sit around and do nothing. Ross always had some project going on, was task driven and believed that if a job was worth doing, it was worth doing right. This philosophy shone in every endeavor that Ross undertook, from becoming the Cadet Commander of his ROTC unit, to rescuing downed airman in the South Pacific, to training new pilots and standardizing aircraft for Midway Airlines, to flying VIP’s across the country, to flying critically ill patients on life saving flights, to being the man of the house, Mr. Fix-it, and a devoted husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend, always eager to share his knowledge and help anyone in need.

A few years ago, Ross began exhibiting signs of forgetfulness and confusion. He was diagnosed with dementia, and over these past few years, he and his family, friends and neighbors have endured the progression of this terrible disease. Ross had been living at home with Lou with his grandson Sumner helping them out. Ross suffered a stroke at the beginning of June 2023, which affected his ability to communicate. After recovering in the hospital, Ross needed more care than the family could provide at home, and he began living at the skilled care facility at Asbury Retirement Community in Solomons, Maryland. Ross died peacefully in his sleep on November 24th at Asbury, surrounded by members of his family.

Ross is survived by his wife, Louise Gilbert Hutchinson; son Brent (Stacy Langguth) Hutchinson of Solomons, MD; daughter Brenda (Todd) Kent of Brewster, NY; grandchildren Sumner Ambrose Hutchinson of Owings, MD, and Aidan Ross Kent of Brewster, NY; and brother Lea Roy Hutchinson (Constance Harrison) of El Paso, TX.

The family watched Ross’ mother decline from the effects of Alzheimer’s disease, and now has suffered the same tragedy again with Ross. Dementia and Alzheimer’s in particular, is a progressive debilitating disease that strips the afflicted of their memory, personality, and dignity. It must be terrifying to them and is agonizing for their family and friends. In his quiet years, Ross found purpose in helping out at Lower Marlboro Methodist Church volunteering with the fundraiser yard sales and other events and fixing and maintaining things. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Ross’ memory be made to Lower Marlboro Methodist Church or to one of the many non-profit organizations that are working to better understand and eventually find a cure for this disease.

Services for Ross will be livestreamed to the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page and can be accessed by using the following link https://www.facebook.com/RauschFH.