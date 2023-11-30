Bruce Edward Stallings, 87, of Owings passed away November 25, 2023. He was born May 9, 1936 to William Edward and Hazel (Lyons) Stallings. Bruce was raised in Calvert County and graduated from Calvert High School in 1954. He married Thelma Turner on September 8, 1956 and the lived on the family farm on Lower Marlboro Road. Bruce was a lifelong farmer and also worked as a lineman for C & P Telephone Co. from 1955-1971. He and his wife Thelma operated a butcher shop and Little Ponderosa Barbeque in Calvert County and Harpers Ferry, WV, which he owned and operated for 31 years before closing in 2002. Bruce was an active member of Mt. Harmony-Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church where he enjoyed working church suppers and fish fry’s. He was also a charter member of Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department where he served as chief, Calvert County Fair Board where he served as a past president, and the Calvert County Elks Lodge 2620. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing on the Patuxent River with his neighbors Jimmy and Hugh, hunting, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

Bruce was preceded in death by his wife Thelma Virginia Stallings. He is survived by his children Robert Bruce Stallings and his wife Vicky and Julie Anne Watt and her husband Dan, all of Owings, grandchildren Lacy Underwood and her husband George of Owings, Michelle Marten and her husband Matt of Onaga, KS, and Joseph Stallings of Owings, great-grandchildren George Underwood IV and Elizabeth Underwood, and his brother Louis Stallings and his late wife Linda Wilkinson Stallings of Earlton, FL.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Joseph Stallings, Michelle Marten, Matthew Marten, George Underwood III, James McKenny, Jr., and Joseph McKenny.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: William Hatfield, James McKenny, Sr., Donald Cox, John Berry, Clarence Hall.