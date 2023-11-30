Richard Anthony “Dickie” Squares, 86, of Owings passed away November 26, 2023. He was born December 13, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA to Anthony and Rose (Casiello) Squares. Dickie moved to DC when he was 9 years old. He married Mary Lou in November of 1969, and they made their home in Owings. Dickie worked as an elevator mechanic for many years, retiring in 1997. Dickie loved music and taught himself to play the banjo. He enjoyed listening to old bluegrass and volunteering with WAMU channel 88.5 American University radio station during bluegrass programs where he was awarded volunteer of the year many times. Dickie also loved yard sales and collecting “junque” as he called it and cast iron. Dickie was a very generous man who enjoyed life to the fullest, he was one of a kind and did his own thing. He will be greatly missed.

Dickie was preceded in death by his spouse Mary Lou Squares. He is survived by his daughter Heidi Hyatt and her husband Rick of Owings, grandchildren Holly and Katie Hyatt, nieces Patty Secrist Turrell and her husband Tim of Huntsville, AL and Vicky Leddy and her husband Mike of Waycross, GA, nephew Rick Hunley and his wife Debbie of Front Royal, VA and faithful caregiver Geri Scholzen.