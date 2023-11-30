Patricia Ann Tyler, 91, of St. Leonard, MD died on November 14, 2023 at home. Pat was the daughter of Albert Leo Sr. and Genevieve Hayden Elder, the 7th of 12 children. She was born in the house her father built in Bel Alton, MD, attended by a midwife.

Pat graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1949 at age 16. She was active for many years in 4-H and received numerous ribbons for her fair entries. She was especially gifted as a seamstress and made many articles of clothing for her family, including some very fabulous outfits for her daughter’s Barbie.

In 1951 she was selected as a princess in the Court of Queen Nicotina at the Charles County Fair. Not long after that honor, she married and they moved to Byrnedale, PA and then Erie, PA. After a few years they returned to Southern Maryland to settle and raise their family. Pat worked at a variety of office jobs thru the years culminating in the job of Human Resources Manager for St Marys Co. Dept of Social Services. She felt that her life and work experiences enabled her to succeed in this position where she was given citations for her achievements.

Pat loved reading, decorating her home and being with her family. She read to her young children nightly and instilled a love of reading in them as well. Pat was interested in family history and meeting other descendants of the Elder family whose Scottish ancestor came to St. Mary’s County in the 1700s to practice the Catholic religion freely. Pat and her family were active in the church, and she spent many years involved in the CCD program.

Pat enjoyed writing about her experiences in the olden days, and sums up her life: “I am a small town girl, pleased to have grown up in a little town with parents who were working to make a family and doing the best they could with the circumstances that life dealt them. I liked having grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who lived nearby; to have brothers and sisters who were chips off the old block and who are loveable because of it. I like that my parents were talented, intelligent people whose creativity made me proud. I like that my grandfather was the keeper of the general store and post office; that my grandmother enjoyed life; that I have children and grandchildren who are talented and of whom I am very proud.”

She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Alma, Cordelia, Albert Jr., Agnes, Theresa and Dutton and her son-in-law Don Miller. Pat is survived by her children: Dan (Kathy) Tyler of Crossville, TN, Diana Tyler of St Marys, PA, Kathy Miller of Surfside, SC, and Patti (Kevin) McConnell of St. Leonard, MD, 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren as well as her siblings Robert, Alan, Sr. Nancy, Diane Bowling, and Amy Doutt.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make donations to St Leonard Volunteer Fire Dept. or Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Services