One Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Charlotte Hall

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Olde Mill Road in Charlotte Hall, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the operator trapped and pinned in the vehicle.

Firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded and extricated the single patient in under 20 minutes.

A helicopter was requested for the 35-year-old male due to his serious injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

