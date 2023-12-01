North Beach Christmas Parade, Christmas Market and Tree Lighting!

Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages, and lovers of Christmas movies, new and old! Get ready to unwrap the magic of the holiday season like never before as we watch the North Beach Christmas Parade!

The parade is today, December 1, 2023 at 6 pm along Bay Avenue.

At the end of the parade, our special guest will light the town tree! Then, Santa and Mrs. Claus meet with all the youngsters to hear their Christmas wishes. From 5 to 8 pm, visit food and craft vendors at the small parking lot at 5th Street and Bay Avenue. See the event map for details.

Tonight is the night! Visit the town’s Christmas Market in the parking lot near 5th Street and Bay Avenue from 5 to 8 pm.

Explore the fantastic vendors and secure your spot along Bay Avenue early for the 6 pm parade.

Once Santa arrives on the North Beach VFD fire truck, join him and Mayor Benton in front of the pavilion for the lighting of the town Christmas tree.

After the tree lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in their tent to meet with kids and listen to their Christmas wishes. Blank letters for wish lists will be provided.

